Irish singer Sinead O'Connor dies at the age of 56

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has died at the age of 56, her family have confirmed.

O'Connor, who was born in Dublin, was best known for her song Nothing Compares 2 U, which was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards.

She released 10 studio albums across a career spanning more than 30 years.

In a statement, the singer's family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead.

"Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was "really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinead O'Connor".

"Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare," he said in a tweet.

"Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music."

Throughout her career, O'Connor was vocal about her activism, political views and struggles with mental health.

In 1999, O'Connor caused uproar in Ireland when she became a priestess of the breakaway Latin Tridentine Church - a position that was not recognised by the mainstream Catholic Church.

For many years, she called for a full investigation into the extent of the church's role in concealing child abuse by clergy.

In 2010, when Pope Benedict XVI apologised to Ireland to atone for decades of abuse, O'Connor condemned the apology for not going far enough, and called for Catholics to boycott Mass until there was a full investigation into the Vatican's role

O'Connor announced in 2018 that she had converted to Islam and would be adopting the name Shuhada' Davitt, although she continued to perform and record under her birth name.

