Japan's population fell in all 47 regions for the first time in a record drop, while the number of foreign nationals in the country hit a new high, according to government figures released on Wednesday.

The population of Japanese nationals fell by around 800,000 people, or 0.65%, to 122.4 million in 2022 from the previous year, falling for a 14th year in a row, the figures from Japan's internal affairs and communications ministry show.

Japan's total population was 125.41 million, down just over half a million people from a year earlier, and there was a 10.7% jump in foreign residents with addresses registered in Japan, the ministry said.

Despite a fall in the number of Japanese nationals, the number of foreign residents has however hit a new high, reaching almost three million people.

The increase in Japan's foreign population was the biggest year-on-year rise since the ministry started taking statistics in 2013. Foreign residents now account for about 2.4% of Japan’s population, the ministry said.

After peaking in 2008, Japan’s population has since shrunk steadily due to a declining birthrate. The country saw a record low of 771,801 births last year.

Fumio Kishida pictured at the EU-Japan summit in Brussels earlier this month Credit: AP

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has set tackling the declining births as one of his top policy goals and pledged to secure annual funding of about 3.5 trillion yen (£19 billion) over the next three years for a new childcare package.

Last month, Kishida's cabinet approved a plan to expand the scope of job categories allowed for foreign workers, opening the door for future permanent residency.

It is a major shift in a country known for its strict immigration policy as it struggles with a shrinking population.

Experts say the government's planned investment to tackle low-birth rates does not address underlying problems. Instead, there are calls for the government to raise salaries, improve working conditions, and make Japanese society more inclusive.

