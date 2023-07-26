Japan's population down by 800,000 as falls recorded in all regions for first time
Japan's population fell in all 47 regions for the first time in a record drop, while the number of foreign nationals in the country hit a new high, according to government figures released on Wednesday.
The population of Japanese nationals fell by around 800,000 people, or 0.65%, to 122.4 million in 2022 from the previous year, falling for a 14th year in a row, the figures from Japan's internal affairs and communications ministry show.
Japan's total population was 125.41 million, down just over half a million people from a year earlier, and there was a 10.7% jump in foreign residents with addresses registered in Japan, the ministry said.
Despite a fall in the number of Japanese nationals, the number of foreign residents has however hit a new high, reaching almost three million people.
The increase in Japan's foreign population was the biggest year-on-year rise since the ministry started taking statistics in 2013. Foreign residents now account for about 2.4% of Japan’s population, the ministry said.
After peaking in 2008, Japan’s population has since shrunk steadily due to a declining birthrate. The country saw a record low of 771,801 births last year.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has set tackling the declining births as one of his top policy goals and pledged to secure annual funding of about 3.5 trillion yen (£19 billion) over the next three years for a new childcare package.
Last month, Kishida's cabinet approved a plan to expand the scope of job categories allowed for foreign workers, opening the door for future permanent residency.
It is a major shift in a country known for its strict immigration policy as it struggles with a shrinking population.
Experts say the government's planned investment to tackle low-birth rates does not address underlying problems. Instead, there are calls for the government to raise salaries, improve working conditions, and make Japanese society more inclusive.
