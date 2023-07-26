Junior Doctors to stage fifth walkout following pay dispute

Junior doctors in England are to stage a four-day walkout, the British Medical Association has announced.The union said the walkout was the “next round of monthly strike action” as it called for the Government to return to the negotiating table.The strike will take place from Friday August 11 to Tuesday August 15.

Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairs of the BMA junior doctors’ committee, said in a statement: "It should never have got to the point where we needed to announce a fifth round of strike action.

"Our message today remains the same: act like a responsible government, come to the table to negotiate with us in good faith, and with a credible offer these strikes need not go ahead at all."

It is the latest round of strikes from both junior doctors and consultants, which has led to the cancellation of tens of thousands of NHS appointments.

More follows...