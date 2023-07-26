Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has visited Rishi Sunak in Downing Street to discuss the "excellence of UK film crews" amid the ongoing actors' strike.

Wrexham AFC co-owner Mr Reynolds spent time with the prime minister inside Number 10 as the filming of his movie Deadpool 3 was paused due to the industrial action.

The movie-star-turned-football-club-chairman said his business partner Rob McElhenney would have also attended the meeting "but he’s currently having a word with Man Utd’s youth team goalie".

He was making reference to an injury sustained by Wrexham AFC striker Paul Mullin following a tackle by Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop in a friendly match on Tuesday evening.

Mr Reynolds posted an image of himself and Mr Sunak at a coffee table to Instragram, writing: "With Deadpool paused, we visited 10 Downing to discuss the excellence of UK film crews."

He added: "Aside from shooting back home, the UK is my favourite place to make a movie. Hoping to see even more film work head to Wales."

It comes amid major industrial action by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra).

Brian Cox criticised streaming services as he spoke to ITV News during strike

Play Brightcove video

Members of the film industry began striking on July 13 over a number of issues, including pay and the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Sag-Aftra, which represents around 160,000 actors across the US, failed to agree new contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), joining striking members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which began industrial action on May 2.

The strike has brought many productions across the entertainment industry to a halt, with film premieres and associated events also affected.

The cast of Christopher Nolan’s new movie Oppenheimer walked out of the London premiere earlier this month as news of the impending strike broke.

Actors including Succession’s Brian Cox and Lord Of The Rings star Andy Serkis have protested with British union Equity in Leicester Square in solidarity with the striking US actors.

Rob Delaney, Simon Pegg and Jim Carter were also among the famous faces who gathered in central London last week.