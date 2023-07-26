A consultation on the closure of train ticket office closures has been delayed, leading to hope among travellers that the plan could be scrapped.

Ministers recently announced a plan to "modernise" the railway by closing all of England's ticket offices and opened an evidence-taking process which was due to last 21 days but has now been extended to September.

The chairman of Network Rail, Lord Peter Hendy, told the BBC the consultation's delay is a "really good thing for our customers" and shows that "government and the operators want to hear more from passengers".

Labour MP Debbie Abrahams said: " I am delighted that, thanks to the pressure of many, the consultation on train ticket office closures has now been delayed until September."

Disabled and older users of the rail network had reacted with anger, explaining that ticket offices and their staff are critical for the success of their journeys.

The Rail Delivery Group, the industry body in charge of improving Britain's train network, said just 12% of tickets are bought at offices and staff would be better used elsewhere in the station.

Jacqueline Starr, Rail Delivery Group chief executive, said the proposals "would mean more staff on hand on to give face to face help with a much wider range of support, from journey planning, to finding the right ticket and helping those with accessibility needs".

But 50 organisations representing disabled people have joined forces to demand the plans to close almost 1,000 ticket offices are scrapped.

In a letter written by the disabled-led campaign group, Transport for All and signed by charities including Scope, the National Autistic Society, and Disability Rights UK, the coalition said it objects in the “strongest possible terms” because the plan would “severely curtail disabled passengers’ ability to" travel.

Caroline Stickland, CEO of Transport for All, said: "These closures will lock millions of disabled people out of the rail network, reversing years of progress to make transport more accessible, and likely violating the Equality Act on multiple counts.

“We stand together against these discriminatory reforms, and will continue to fight for as long as it takes.”

Rail minister Huw Merriman MP has insisted “no station that is currently staffed will become unstaffed as a result of these proposals” but trade unions including the RMT are sceptical.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our union is taking our campaign to save ticket offices out into every town, city and village in this country.

“The recent announcements of ticket office closures is a fig-leaf for the wholescale de-staffing of stations, including safety critical train dispatch, safety critical train despatch staff, passenger assistance and other non-ticket office customer service workers.

“Ticket office closures under Schedule 17 means there will be no regulations on staffing levels at stations whatsoever.

“Train operators will then be free to staff or de-staff any station to whatever level they choose.

“Our union and the travelling public do not want a de-humanised railway that will be a rife with crime and anti-social behaviour, inaccessible to the most vulnerable.

“We will fight these plans all the way and need the public’s support in joining our campaign and taking part in the consultation.”