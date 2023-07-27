An Arizona teenager, who vanished without a trace nearly four years ago, has walked into a police station in Montana.

Alicia Navarro, now 18, reappeared in a small town close to the Canadian border and identified herself as the missing girl.

The name of the town wasn't shared but Montana is more than 1,000 miles from Arizona.

Navarro went missing from her home in Glendale, Phoenix when she was 14 in September 2019.

Police initially thought she ran away as when she disappeared, she left a signed note that read: “I ran away. I will be back, I swear. I’m sorry.”

Her disappearance sparked a massive search that included the FBI, with police receiving thousands of tips over the years.

Her mother, Jessica Nunez, raised concerns Navarro, who was diagnosed as high-functioning on the autism spectrum, may have been lured away by someone she met online.

Police are now trying to determine what happened to Navarro after her disappearance.

“She is by all accounts safe, she is by all accounts healthy, and she is by all accounts happy,” police spokesman Jose Santiago said at a news conference.

Santiago said she was is unharmed and not in any kind of trouble.

Lt. Scott Waite said: "Every indication she's given to us so far is that she willfully left her home.

"Now the dynamics surrounding that decision are obviously something we're looking into."

He said that Navarro had an “emotionally overwhelming” reunion with her mother and was “very apologetic [as] to what she has put her mother through.”

Nunez confirmed her daughter had been found but said she did not have any details.

“I want to give glory to God for answering prayers and for this miracle,” she said in an emotional Facebook post.

“For everyone who has missing loved ones, I want you to use this case as an example,” she said.

“Miracles do exist. Never lose hope and always fight.”

