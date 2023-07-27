Ammunition dump explosion triggered by Greek wildfires

Wildfires whipped on by strong winds triggered a series of major explosions at an air force ammunition dump in central Greece.

No injuries were reported as the site had been safely evacuated in advance, officials said.

Fires have raged across parts of Greece during three successive Mediterranean heat waves in the past two weeks, leaving five people dead, including two firefighting pilots, and triggering a huge evacuation of tourists over the weekend on the island of Rhodes.

A blaze in the region of Volos, in central Greece, reached an ammunition dump outside a major military air base in Nea Anchialos, triggering a series of large explosions that shattered windows on houses in a surrounding area.

The air force said the site, about 6 kilometres (about 4 miles) north of the airbase, had been evacuated well in advance and no injuries were reported.

The fire service also said no injuries had been reported in nearby villages, which had been ordered to evacuate as a precaution.

