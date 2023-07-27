Owners call last orders as Heartbeat pub goes on sale for £175,000

Play Brightcove video

The pub from classic TV show Heartbeat is up for sale near Whitby, as Kelly Foran reports

It's last orders for the owners of the pub at the heart of Heartbeat.

The Aidensfield Arms was the setting for some of its most memorable storylines in the ITV drama.

But now the real-life Goathland Hotel in Whitby has been put up for sale as its landlords retire.

The pub from the classic TV show Heartbeat has gone on sale for £175,000.

The 12-bedroom hotel also has a bar lounge, ice cream parlour shop, car park and beer garden.

The cast said goodbye in 2010 but even with new owners regulars are planning on staying put.

