A crowd gathered outside the Wall of Fame in Dublin to pay their respects to the "beautiful soul" of Sinead O’Connor.

Those gathered in Temple Bar spoke about the influence her music had on their lives and called for her death to "light an absolute fire under all of us" to tackle how mental health and children are treated in Ireland.

O’Connor died on Thursday aged 56.

The Grammy-winning singer, originally from Dublin, was found unresponsive at a home in south London on Wednesday.

The scene at the Irish Rock ‘n’ Roll Museum in Dublin Credit: Damien Eagers/PA

The crowd sang two of her most famous songs, Black Boys On Mopeds and Nothing Compares 2 U.

One attendee said O’Connor was a "model and activist that I always look up to. I never got the opportunity to meet her in person but I would like to honour her beautiful soul today and hopefully she is in a better place and God bless her."

Speaking of the singer’s social impact, another said: "Those conversations I don’t have, but Sinead the celebrity did, the A-list celebrity. Let’s have those conversations every day, let’s keep that up, let’s not stop it.

"Let’s listen to her music, it’s a banger, it’s so good."

A hug shared by fans in Temple Bar Credit: Damian Eagers/PA

The portrait of O’Connor in Temple Bar was lit up, with flowers and photographs left at the foot of the wall which features other stars of the Irish music industry such as U2, Bob Geldof and Luke Kelly.

Politicians, musicians, actors and charities from across the world have paid tribute to O’Connor for her contributions to the music industry and raising awareness of social issues.

She made headlines in 1992 when she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on US TV show Saturday Night Live, sparking a ferocious backlash.

The musician, who spent time in a notorious Magdalene laundry, set up to house "fallen women", frequently spoke out about the child abuse scandal in the Catholic Church.

Sinead O’Connor died on Thursday aged 56 Credit: Damien Eagers/PA

Text on a mural of O’Connor outside Temple Bar reads: “Sinead you were right all along. We were wrong. So sorry.”

A woman at the vigil spoke of the impact of O’Connor speaking out about institutional abuse, saying: "I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much for a stranger but I think she held bits of generations of this nation in her heart."

In 2018 O’Connor announced she had converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada’ Davitt, later Shuhada Sadaqat.

