What are your rights as a customer if your flight has been cancelled?

By Daniel Boal, Multimedia Producer

Wizz Air could be forced pay out millions of pounds by an airline regulator after the budget travel provider was hit with an avalanche of complaints over unpaid refund claims.

The rejected claims for costs incurred by Wizz Air passengers during flight disruption are being reassessed after pressure from The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The budget airline has said it will reconsider the claims it has received for money owed to cover replacement flights, airport transfers and assistance such as hotels.

This is in relation to Wizz Air flights due to operate to or from the UK that were cancelled or significantly delayed.

Claims relating to flights scheduled from March 18 2022 will be automatically reviewed.

Customers can request that claims for flights before that date are also reopened, as long as the scheduled travel date was within the past six years.

It comes after Wizz Air was rated as the worst airline for UK flight delays in the past two years.

CAA joint-interim chief executive Paul Smith said: “We made it clear to Wizz Air last year that the way it was treating passengers was unacceptable."

A spokesperson for Wizz Air said: "Wizz Air has signed a deed of undertaking with the Civil Aviation Authority. As part of the agreement, the European airline has made several commitments regarding its handling of claims for costs incurred following a flight disruption. Wizz Air and the CAA have worked closely to ensure that the highest possible customer standards are being met, which aligns with Wizz Air’s goal to deliver an improved operation to customers.

"Wizz Air has already launched its own commitments and invested £90 million to reduce cancellations and create a better experience. Significant improvement has already been made. Wizz Air completed 99.57% of its flights in the first half of 2023, which is well above the industry average."

What are your rights as a passenger who has had a flight cancelled?

According to the Association of British Travel Agents, if your flight is cancelled and you’re departing from the UK, your airline must offer you the choice of a replacement flight at the earliest opportunity or a refund.

Compensation

Passengers whose flights have been grounded with less than two weeks' notice could be entitled to £220 in compensation, £350 for flights above 1,500km and £520 for longer flights.

This compensation is reduced by 50% if the airline can offer you re-routing on an alternative flight to your destination that arrives close to the original time - two hours for flights of 1,500km or less and three hours for flights between 1,500km and 3,500km.

If you have been told of the cancellation less than a week before departing, the alternative flight must not depart earlier than one hour ahead of the original time and arrive less than two hours after the planned landing.

But if you were told of the cancellation between one and two weeks, then the alternative flight must take off no more than two hours ahead and arrive less than four hours after the original scheduled time of arrival.

Re-routing

When an airline gives at least two weeks' notice of a cancellation, it is obliged to rebook passengers on an alternative flight, however it is not obliged to pay compensation.

The Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) said passengers who have had their flights cancelled are entitled to travel on the original day of their booking, even if this is on a different airline that has seats available.

Consumer law expert for Which? Lisa Webb says 'don't take the refund if you can avoid it, insist on the re-routing' and make sure the airline gets you to where you need to go

"They should always give you the option of rebooking, but if they can't come up with an alternative, if you can find an alternative flight with a different airline, then you can have a chat with them about changing airline. It's known as re-routing", a spokesperson for the company said.

What if you booked a package holiday and your flight is cancelled?

Passengers whose flights are booked as part of a package holiday, have "even more protection", according to the ABTA.

This is because their booking comes under European air passengers' rights rules and the Package Travel Regulations.

"Your tour operator essentially has an obligation to look after you, rather than you having to do it" the spokesperson said.

If your flight can’t be rearranged and your holiday has to be cancelled, or new arrangements are made that result in a "significant change" to your holiday, then the travel company must offer an alternative holiday if they can, or a refund of the full package price, not just the flight part, the ABTA's website reads.

