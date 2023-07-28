Chelsea fined by UEFA while Juventus are banned from competition

Premier League side Chelsea have agreed to pay a fine to UEFA and Italian giants Juventus have been banned from Europe for next season, in relation to a series of financial irregularities.

The decision from European football's governing body means that Juventus will not compete in the 2023/24 Europa Conference League. Fiorentina are expected to take their place in the play-off round of the competition.

The Old Lady have also been hit with a 20 million euro (£17.1 million) fine, but the club will only have to pay half that amount so long as it does not breach UEFA's financial regulations in the next three years. The club has said it will not appeal the ruling.

In a statement, Juventus President Gianluca Ferrero said: "We regret the decision of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body.

"We do not share the interpretation that has been given of our defence, and we remain firmly convinced of the legitimacy of our actions and the validity of our arguments."

Juventus have been handed a one year ban from UEFA competitions. Credit: AP

Last season, Juventus were deducted 10 points in Serie A.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have agreed a resolution with UEFA that will see them hand over 10 million euros (£8.57 million) after owning up to "incomplete financial reporting" under the Roman Abramovich regime.

A new ownership group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed their takeover of the club in May last year from Abramovich, who was sanctioned over his links to Russia president Vladimir Putin.

UEFA detected instances of partial financial information being submitted in historical transactions occurring between 2012 and 2019, breaching UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations.

A UEFA statement said: "Following its assessment, including the applicable statute of limitations, the CFCB [Club Financial Control Body] First Chamber entered into a settlement agreement with the club which has agreed to pay a financial contribution of 10million euros to fully resolve the reported matters."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...