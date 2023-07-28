Independent Scotland would have migrants commissioner, says Somerville

An independent Scotland could have a migrants commissioner to champion the rights of those who have moved to the country from other nations.

The proposal was included in the latest Scottish Government paper on independence, which focused on citizenship.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville stressed migrants were an “important part” of Scottish society, as she confirmed the SNP would seek to create such a post if Scotland leaves the UK.

Ms Somerville said: “Migrants are an important part of the fabric of Scottish society – enriching our culture, boosting our economy and contributing to our communities.

Plans for an independent Scotland to have a migrants commissioner were contained in a Scottish Government paper on citizenship Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

“After independence, this Government would appoint a migrants commissioner to speak up for individuals and families, including the hundreds of thousands of EU citizens who call Scotland home, to ensure migrants’ voices are heard at the highest level.”

The creation of an independent commissioner to speak for migrants was a key recommendation from a review of the Windrush scandal, although the UK Government has yet to adopt this proposal.

Ms Somerville said: “Unlike the UK Government, who rejected the Windrush review’s recommendation to establish this role, we are committed to protecting the rights and equality of migrants – alongside all our citizens – in an independent nation.

“Under our proposals, it will be up to individuals to decide whether Scottish citizenship is something they want to pursue, but we are clear that people from around the world will always be welcome in Scotland.”