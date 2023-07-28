Kylie Minogue announces Las Vegas residency

Kylie Minogue has announced her first residency in Las Vegas, following in the footsteps of Adele and Celine Dion.

The Australian singer, 55, will perform at The Voltaire nightclub at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

She has not toured in the US since 2011.

"I’ve performed a couple of times at Vegas, but as part of a tour, and particularly when I did the Showgirl tour in 2004 – at that time we said, ‘oh, this feels like a Vegas show,'" Minogue said at a Los Angeles news conference.

Her Aphrodite tour had featured “so many waterworks in, like, precision fountains”, she added.

"My team at the time kept saying, ‘Why isn’t this in Vegas? We’ve got to do it at some point.'

"I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, enough glamour and abandon.

"I’ve got some versions of songs that have not been heard, like reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting... Live bed dances, amazing costumes.

“That’s the base and then we’ll see what surprises we can come up with,” she said.

Minogue's upcoming album Tension is due for release in September and features already released single Padam Padam.

The former Neighbours actress will perform tracks from the album as well as songs from her vast catalogue, including hits like Can’t Get You Out Of My Head and All The Lovers at the 1,000-seat venue.

Patrick Nichols, president and chief executive officer of The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, said: “Voltaire will lead a revival in high-calibre nightlife giving guests an unexpected night out, but also the opportunity to see some of their favourite artists in an intimate way.

“It’s a pretty remarkable shift for the market.”

In November 2020, Minogue became the first female artist to have a number one album in the UK in five consecutive decades.

She has had chart-topping records with Kylie in 1988, Enjoy Yourself in 1989, Greatest Hits in 1992, Fever in 2001, Aphrodite in 2010, Golden in 2018, Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection in 2019 and Disco in 2020.

She has also had seven UK number one singles, including Spinning Around and I Should Be So Lucky, which puts her level with singers such as Ariana Grande, Robbie Williams and Justin Bieber.

Speaking about performing at Voltaire, she added: “The creative team has designed an environment where people can get up and dance at their tables and revel in the night.

“That’s what Voltaire is and I can’t wait to perform in this intimate and exciting setting.”

The residency is set to begin on November 3 and will include around a dozen shows.

Tickets go on sale on August 9.

