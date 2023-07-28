More than 400,000 people in China have been evacuated as typhoon Doksuri takes hold following deadly landslides in the Philippines.

The storm ploughed into the eastern province of Fujian on Friday morning after bringing heavy rains and gale-force winds to parts of Taiwan.

In the Philippines, a week of stormy weather across the main island of Luzon caused 39 deaths, including 26 killed in the capsizing of a passenger ship.

The typhoon has caused landslides in the Philippines. Credit: AP

At least 13 people were reported killed earlier due to Doksuri’s onslaught, mostly due to landslides, flooding and toppled trees, and thousands were displaced, disaster response officials said.

More than 20 others remained missing, including four coast guard personnel whose boat overturned while on a rescue mission in hard-hit Cagayan province, disaster response officials said on Friday.

The storm caused widespread power outages and agricultural damage and prompted the suspension of work, classes and sea travel at the height of the onslaught, officials said, adding they were monitoring another approaching storm.

The scenes as typhoon Doksuri hit China. Credit: AP

China has upped its typhoon preparedness through text messaging and notices on social media.

In Fujian, more than 400,000 people had been moved to safety, hundreds of ships returned to ports and transportation suspended.

Businesses and summer school classes were also ordered suspended and the public was urged to stay indoors.

In the city of Quanzhou, the roof of a sports stadium was partially torn off, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

