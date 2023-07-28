Niger: General behind coup asks for international support

The general who led a coup in Niger has asked for support from the nation and international partners as concerns grow that the political crisis could set back the country's fight against jihadists and increase Russia’s influence in West Africa.

Various factions of Niger’s military have reportedly fought for control since members of the presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum.

He was elected two years ago in Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence from France.

As General Abdourahmane Tchiani spoke, state TV identified him as the leader of the group of soldiers who said they staged the coup.

Niger is seen as the last reliable partner for the West in efforts to battle jihadists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in Africa’s Sahel region, where Russia and Western countries have vied for influence in the fight against extremism.

France has 1,500 soldiers in the country who conduct joint operations with the Nigeriens, and the United States and other European countries have helped train the nation's troops.

Supporters of mutinous soldiers in Niger ransacked and set fire to the ruling party headquarters of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Extremists in Niger have carried out attacks on civilians and military personnel, but the overall security situation is not as dire as in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso - both of which have ousted the French military.

Mali has turned to the Russian private military group Wagner, and it’s believed the mercenaries will soon be in Burkina Faso.

Now there are concerns Niger could follow suit.

Even before the coup, Wagner, which has sent mercenaries around the world in support of Russia’s interests, already had its sights set on Niger, in part because it’s a large producer of uranium.

“We can no longer continue with the same approaches proposed so far, at the risk of witnessing the gradual and inevitable demise of our country,” Tchiani, who also goes by Omar Tchiani, said in the address.

"That is why we decided to intervene and take responsibility.”

“I ask the technical and financial partners who are friends of Niger to understand the specific situation of our country in order to provide it with all the support necessary to enable it to meet the challenges,” he said.

If the takeover is designated a coup by the United States, Niger stands to lose millions of dollars of military aid and assistance.

Later, state TV aired a statement from the mutinous soldiers, who call themselves the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country.

They accused some prominent dignitaries of collaborating with foreign embassies in an effort to “extract” the deposed leaders.

The statement warned that would lead to violence and also warned against foreign military intervention.

Bazoum has not resigned and he defiantly tweeted from detention on Thursday that democracy would prevail.

It's not clear who enjoys the support of most of the population, but the streets of the capital of Niamey were calm on Friday, with a slight celebratory air.

Some cars honked in solidarity at security forces as they drove by - but it was not clear if that meant they backed the coup.

Elsewhere, people rested after traditional midday prayers and others sold goods at their shops.

A day earlier, several hundred people gathered in the capital, Niamey, that day and chanted support for Wagner while waving Russian flags.

