Thousands fly out to South Korea for World Scout Jamboree

As Scouts head off to the World Scout Jamboree, our reporter Lauren Hall has been seeing some of them off at Heathrow Airport

Thousands of young people from all over the UK have set off on what is seen as the ultimate camping trip.

They are on their way to South Korea for the World Scout Jamboree which gets underway next week.

The event hosts teenagers from all over the world and they will enjoy a wide range of activities from rock climbing to water sports.

Scouts from the UK at Heathrow Airport Credit: Scouts UK / Lucy Cox

Faith Zammit, 16, from North London told us: “I’m really looking forward to taking on all the activities in South Korea, it’s going to be unbelievable. I’ve also heard their food is amazing.

"I’ve spent two years fundraising for the trip, running raffles, events and even doing a sponsored walk. It will all be worth it to get to the Jamboree.”

Charlie Davis, 14, from Chippenham said: "I’ve been learning Dutch so I’ll be looking for Dutch Scouts to practice with, it’s a great skill. I’m a little nervous about the long flight, but really excited."

Scouts have started arriving into Seoul, South Korea Credit: Scouts UK / Martyn Milner

The UK is sending 45,000 Scouts, which will be the largest contingent. They will join Scouts from nearly every country in the world.

Liz Walker, UK contingent leader said: " There are nearly 50,000 young people and the adults that are needed to support them coming together from right the way across the world – in fact, more countries than are represented even at an Olympics."

The first World Scout Jamboree was held in 1920 and, since then, the event has been held roughly every four years, hosted by many different countries.

There are so many Scouts making the journey from the UK to South Korea that there are not enough direct flights. Most are flying out to other countries first before they all get together for the start of the Jamboree next week. The event runs 1st – 12th August.

4,500 The number of Scouts from the UK attending the World Scout Jamboree

250 The number of flights taking UK Scouts to and from the World Scout Jamboree

