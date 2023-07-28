Strike action by actors in the United States is expected to force the postponement of the annual Emmy Awards.

The 75th edition of the television industry event, also known as the Emmys, are due to be held on Monday September 18.

But vendors for the ceremony have been told that it will be broadcast at a later date, according to Variety.

Separately, an unnamed source told the Los Angeles Times that Fox, which is broadcasting this year's Emmys, is planning to move its show to January 2024.

Fox and the Television Academy have yet to comment on whether the strike will cause any disruption to the Emmys.

Previously, the event was postponed in 2001 following the 9 /11 terrorist attacks in New York.

Nominations for 2023's Emmys have been dominated by HBO drama Succession, which has landed 27 nominations in total.

The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso have also been nominated for a string of awards.

Earlier in July, Sag-Aftra, which represents around 160,000 actors across the US, declared its first major members strike in more than 40 years.

The cast and crew of Succession pose for a photo at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Credit: AP

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WAG) are already on strike.

The development came when the union and Hollywood studios failed to reach an agreement after more than four weeks of negotiations, with actors wanting better pay and increased safeguarding around artificial intelligence (AI) rights among their demands.

Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, and hundreds more top Hollywood talent will observe the strike.

The walkout is expected to shut down the production of popular films and television shows across the entertainment industry.

Other events which are expected to face disruption due to the actors strike include the Toronto and Venice film festivals.

