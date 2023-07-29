Play Brightcove video

Police forces are to promise to investigate every crime with a reasonable lead to pursue and abandon policies that have seen some low level offences effectively ignored for years.

Senior police and crime officials have confirmed to ITV News that the change in policy is planned. It is expected to guarantee a police response to more crimes like shoplifting, bicycle theft and low level assault.

Earlier this week the Co-op complained of a big rise in retail crime at its stores and said more than two thirds were not responded to by police.

National Police Chiefs’ Council said it recognises how invasive and traumatic it is to be a victim of burglary and theft.

A spokesperson said: "We are already investing significant resources in preventing and investigating serious acquisitive crime. Burglary levels have fallen by 51% over the past decade due to this increased investment. All police forces in England and Wales are now attending every home burglary after a pledge made last year to roll out the policy nationally.

"It is for individual Chief Constables to manage demand within their force and prioritise their resources, drawing on the support of national standards and guidance. We do not consider anything to be ‘low level’ crime. Each and every crime will have an impact on victims, and this should never be underestimated."

Chief constables will pledge to investigate every crime report with a reasonable lead such as CCTV, doorbell video, GPS trackers and witness accounts.

Since austerity measures, police forces across the country have stopped making inquiries into the most common crimes, instead focusing on high-harm cases and the most vulnerable victims amid stretched resources.

