Stuart Broad to retire from cricket after conclusion of final Ashes test

Stuart Broad, England’s second-highest Test wicket-taker of all time, has announced he will be retiring from all cricket at the conclusion of the final Ashes Test.

The 37-year-old made the announcement at stumps on day three of the final Test against Australia at the Kia Oval.

“Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket,” Broad told Sky Sports. “It’s been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.

“I’m loving cricket as much as I have. It’s been a wonderful series to be part of and I’ve always wanted to finish at the top. This series just feels like it’s been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining that I’ve been part of.”

Broad said he only made his decision to leave the game at "about 8.30 last night".

He has taken 602 wickets in 167 Tests, making him the second most successful paceman in Test history behind team-mate James Anderson. Broad took his 150th Ashes wicket in his final game this week.

The Nottinghamshire player leaves international cricket with a number of honours to his name, including the 2010 T20 World Cup and four Ashes series wins.

Stuart Broad playing for Leicestershire during the Twenty20 Cup Final in 2006. Credit: PA

"I’ve been thinking about it for a couple of weeks. England versus Australia has always been the pinnacle for me," he said. “I’ve loved the battles with Australia that have come my way personally and the team’s way. I’ve got a love affair with Ashes cricket and I wanted my last game to be Ashes cricket. “I told Stokesy (Ben Stokes) last night and the changing room this morning and it just felt the right time. I feel content with everything I’ve achieved in the game."

A statement from the ECB read: “The England and Wales Cricket Board would like to thank Stuart for his incredible dedication and contribution to English cricket and we wish him well for the remainder of his final Test match and the future.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...