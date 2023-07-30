Russian authorities say three Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow in the early hours of Sunday morning, injuring one person and temporarily closing traffic for one of four airports near the Russian capital.

It would be the fourth such attempt at a strike on the capital region this month and the third this week, fuelling concerns about Moscow’s vulnerability to attacks as Russia's war in Ukraine drags into its 18th month.

The Russian Defence Ministry referred to the incident as an “attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime" and said three drones targeted the city. One was shot down in the surrounding Moscow region by air defense systems and two others were jammed. Those two crashed into the Moscow City business district in the capital.

Debris was scattered on the ground following the attack. Credit: AP

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the attack “insignificantly damaged” the outsides of two buildings in the Moscow City district. A security guard was injured, Russia's state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency officials.

No flights went into or out of the Vnukovo airport on the southern outskirts of the city for about an hour, according to Tass, and the air space over Moscow and the outlying regions was temporarily closed for any aircraft. Those restrictions have since been lifted.

Ukraine hasn't commented on the attack. Credit: AP

Moscow authorities have also closed a street for traffic near the site of the crash in the Moscow City area.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials, who rarely, if ever take responsibility for attacks on Russian soil.

Russia's Defence Ministry reported shooting down a Ukrainian drone outside Moscow on Friday. Two more drones struck the Russian capital on Monday, one of them falling in the center of the city near the Defence Ministry’s headquarters along the Moscow River about two miles from the Kremlin.

The other drone hit an office building in southern Moscow, gutting several upper floors.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...