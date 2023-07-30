A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in Pakistan's northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan on Sunday, police and health officials said.

At least 35 people were killed and more than 100 wounded.

Senior police officer Nazir Khan said the workers convention of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s party was taking place on the outskirts of Khar, the capital of Bajur district, when the explosion took place.

Initially police said 10 people were killed but later more bodies were moved to a hospital bringing the death toll to 35. He said some of the wounded were taken to the city’s main hospital in critical condition and the death toll could increase.

Rescue workers inspect the site after a bomb explosion. Credit: AP

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Islamic State group operates across the border in Afghanistan.

Rehman is considered to be a pro-Taliban cleric and his political party is part of the coalition government in Islamabad.

Bajur, once used to be a tribal region but now a district, has been a safe haven for Islamic militants until recent years when Pakistani military carried out massive operations to eliminate militancy from the tribal region.

