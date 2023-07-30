Twitter reinstates Kanye West's account after eight month ban

Kanye West's twitter account has been reinstated, almost eight months after it was banned following a string of offensive tweets.

The US rapper, who is also known as Ye, has yet to post on the account since the ban was lifted.

The account was banned after Ye said “I like Hitler” and repeated antisemitic tropes while being interviewed by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

He made the comments after Jones said that he did not deserve to be "demonised" by people calling him a "Nazi".

"I see good things about Hitler also," replied Ye.

The rapper attempted to run for President in 2020. Credit: AP

Hours after the Infowars show aired, Ye was suspended from Twitter when he posted a photo of a swastika merged with the Star of David - just two weeks after being reinstated.

To Mr Jones, he claimed to "love everyone" before repeating antisemitic conspiracy theories during the InfoWars outlet's interview.

Ye added: "I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table - especially Hitler."

The reinstatement comes days after Adidas released a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with Ye. The German sportswear brand is trying to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism.

Adidas cut ties with Ye in October after he made antisemitic and other offensive remarks

The controversial figure had previously been banned from Twitter. At the time of the December ban, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said:

"Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. "Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!"

