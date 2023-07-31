American actor Angus Cloud, known for his role as Fezco in HBO's hit series Euphoria, has died aged 25.

In a family statement shared by US outlet Variety, Cloud's family said: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.

"As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Cloud shot to fame in the Emmy-winning series as drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill alongside Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, and Alexa Demie.

The show paid tribute to the star in a post on the social media platform X, formally Twitter.

The post read: "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Meanwhile, US singer Chloe Bailey posted: "Wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel."

Season three of Eurphoria is expected to be released sometime in 2025.

