A French daredevil is believed dead after falling from a high-rise building in Hong Kong.

Police said the incident took place last week, adding that the body of a 30-year-old man was recovered from a patio in the city's upscale Mid-Levels area.

Local media, including the South China Morning Post, have identified the man as Remi Lucidi, 30, an urban explorer who has travelled the world scaling tall buildings.

Officers conducted an initial investigation, after which it was determined the man fell from a rooftop. No suicide note was found at the scene.

The Post cited an unnamed source as saying Mr Lucidi was last seen alive when he knocked on a penthouse window, on the 68th floor of a residential tower, on Thursday evening.

French daredevil Remi Lucidi stood atop a building in Dubai. Credit: Instagram / @remnigma

ITV News has not been able to verify his identity.

France's embassy in Kong Kong said in a statement it had "learned with great sadness" the death of a French national in Hong Kong.

"The Consulate General of France in Hong Kong and Macau and the Crisis and Support Centre of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs in Paris are in contact with the family and with the local authorities," the statement continued.

Mr Lucidi, who used the name 'Remi Enigma' on social media, last posted on Instagram a week ago. He shared a picture of Hong Kong's skyline at night.

He had previously shared images of himself in Paris, Dubai and Thailand while stood atop tall buildings.

