Mysterious object found on Australian beach fell from space, officials say

A mysterious giant cylinder discovered on an Australian beach has been identified as debris from an Indian rocket, according to officials.

The object, which is about 2.5 metres high, was found on a beach near Green Head, three hours north of Perth.

State and federal officials have spent nearly two weeks trying to work out what the giant metallic cylinder was, and where it came from.

Many initially leaned towards the object being "space junk".

The Australian Space Agency has however come up with a more definitive conclusion, stating the object is "most likely" debris from an "expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle."

The vehicle was operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation, and the debris that was found from the craft is now being kept in storage.

In a Tweet, the Australian Space Agency said: "The debris remains in storage and the Australian Space Agency is working with ISRO, who will provide further confirmation to determine next steps, including considering obligations under the United Nations space treaties.

"If the community spots any further suspected debris they should report it to local authorities and notify the Australian Space Agency via space.monitoring@space.gov.au.

"The Australian Space Agency is committed to the long-term sustainability of outer space activities, including debris mitigation, and continues to highlight this on the international stage."

