Pee-wee Herman actor and comedian Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Paul Reubens, the American actor and comedian famed for his portrayal as Pee-wee Herman, has died aged 70.
Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement.
“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Reubens said in a statement released with the announcement of his death.
“I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”
The character with his too-tight gray suit, white chunky loafers and red bow tie was best known for the film “Pee-wee's Big Adventure” and the TV series “Pee-wee's Playhouse".
Herman created Pee-wee when he was part of the Los Angeles improv group The Groundlings in the late 1970s.
The live “Pee-wee Herman Show” debuted at a Los Angeles theater in 1981 and was a success with both kids during matinees and adults at a midnight show.
HBO would air the show as a special.
Reubens took Pee-wee to the big screen in 1985’s “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.”
The film, in which Pee-wee’s cherished bike is stolen, was said to be loosely based on Vittorio De Sica’s Italian neo-realist classic, “The Bicycle Thief.”
It was directed by Tim Burton and co-written by Phil Hartman of “Saturday Night Live,” sending Pee-wee on a nationwide escapade.
The movie was a success, grossing $40 million, and continued to spawn a cult following for its oddball whimsy.
A sequel followed three years later in the less well-received “Big Top Pee-wee,” in which Pee-wee seeks to join a circus.
Reubens’ character wouldn’t get another movie starring role until 2016’s Pee-wee’s Big Holiday,” for Netflix, which Judd Apatow produced.
His television series, “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” ran for five seasons and earned 22 Emmys.
