The plastic surgery business in Hollywood is 'booming' due to the ongoing actors' strike, according to a top surgeon.

After the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) called for industrial action on July 13, one plastic surgeon has said he has been working seven days a week to keep up with all the requests he has received.

With time to rest and recover, A-list and B-list actors have been looking to go under the knife, knowing they won't have to worry about being noticed or have to skip work.

Dr Ben Talei of the Beverly Hills Centre for Plastic Surgery told TMZ: "It’s the A-list and B-list actors who I’d say are the more financially comfortable as well as the ones who are strained more for time – those are the ones who are running in to do it."

He said when the Writers' Guild of America (WGA) discussed going on strike earlier this year actors began preparing for cosmetic surgeries and attending consultations.

Dr Talei also explained that he had a number of contingency plans in place, each depending on if the strikes went ahead or not.

He said if strikes were to go ahead, he would book celebrities in for a full facelift.

But, if industrial action didn't take place, he planned to only perform skin-tightening treatments on the actors who had sought his services.

Game Of Thrones writer George R R Martin said he has a “bad feeling” the WGA strike will be “long and bitter”.

Sag-Aftra announced a strike on July 13 after it failed to reach an agreement on a number of issues, including pay and the use of artificial intelligence (AI), with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the major film studios, TV networks and streaming giants.

Jack Black walks on a picket line outside Paramount studios. Credit: AP

Hollywood stars were among the 160,000 actors on strike, joining the 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), who walked out on May 2.

Brad Pitt was among those to pause production on his forthcoming Formula 1 feature film in support of the US actors’ and writers strike.

The Hollywood star, 59, had been shooting scenes for the project recently including filming at the Silverstone Circuit ahead of the British Grand Prix earlier this month.

The production has now ground to a halt as Pitt “very much stands” alongside his fellow actor union members, the PA news agency understands.

