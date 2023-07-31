A concertgoer has filed a report with police after rapper Cardi B threw her microphone into the crowd while performing on Saturday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said a report has been filed after an audience member was “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage," according to CNN.

Police did not mention Cardi B in their statement, but the address on the incident report matches the location where she was performing on Saturday.

"According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard,” authorities said.

"During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage."

No arrest or citation as been issued, according to police.

CNN previously reported that Cardi B was performing at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas over the weekend, when an audience member threw a drink toward the stage, as seen in video footage posted to social media.

In the clip, the rapper is seen getting splashed with liquid from the cup while performing her 2018 hit song Bodak Yellow.

Cardi B quickly reacted by throwing her microphone into the audience as security guards rushed to the stage and into the crowd.

The 30-year-old is known for hits WAP and I Like It, and shares two children with Migos rapper Offset.

