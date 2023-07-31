Play Brightcove video

The sign was erected on Friday as Twitter owner Elon Musk rebrands the social network as X

A massive flashing 'X' symbol installed on top of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco has caused headaches for both Twitter's neighbours and city officials.

On Friday the illuminated 'X' was placed atop the Market Street building as Twitter owner Elon Musk continues to rebrand the social media platform as X.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss bought the site for $44 billion last year before a brief stint as Twitter CEO, despite Musk remarking that "the city is in a doom spiral".

"San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend," he tweeted.

But not everyone is quite so keen to be Musk's "friend" - including residents who live opposite the headquarters and officials who have opened a complaint over a potential permit violation.

San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign Credit: AP

After the sign was erected, an X user remarked how they would be "livid" if the flashing sign was "right across from your bedroom".

Local resident Christopher J Beale responded by posting a video of the bright display along with the message: "Imagine no more. This is my life now."

He told CBS that at night, the flashing comes through the window even when the blinds are closed. He said he understands the appeal of "cool displays", but fears it might cause issues for people with epilepsy or light sensitivity.

Another neighbour, Patricia Wallinga, also told the broadcaster that she is concerned the light could be a "danger" to the older people living in the building and branded the debacle a "clown show".

"I thought it was lightning, and I was very confused. I went to my window, I looked around, I didn't see anything. I thought it was maybe a police siren," she said.

Beyond the neighbourly dispute over the lights, a row has also been brewing with city officials.

The city of San Francisco has opened a complaint and launched an investigation into the giant 'X' sign over a potential permit issue.

CNN reports that officials have visited the site twice since Friday regarding the new sign and a notice of violation was issued for work without a permit.

City officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit for design and safety reasons.

The old branding was removed from the building last week Credit: AP

The X appeared after San Francisco police stopped workers from removing the brand's iconic bird and logo from the side of the building last Monday.

Officers said the company had not cordoned off the footpath to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. Any replacement letters or symbols would require a permit to ensure “consistency with the historic nature of the building” and to make sure additions are safely attached to the sign, Patrick Hannan, spokesperson for the department of building inspection said last week. Erecting a sign on top of a building also requires a permit, Hannan said Friday. “Planning review and approval is also necessary for the installation of this sign. The city is opening a complaint and initiating an investigation,” he said.

