Alicia Keys' eight-year-old son has stood guard for her at a recent concert, after a series of incidents involving music artists being hit by objects whilst performing onstage.

The US singer's youngest son, Genesis, stood in front of his mother, as she performed a show on her Keys to the Summer Tour.

Genisis' father, rapper Swizz Beatz, captured the moment on camera, later sharing it on social media.

In an Instagram post, he said: "My boy said I'm not playing no games on moms stage. He a real serious one.

"Thank you Gen we love you and your protection. He didn't care she was live on stage."

Last weekend, rapper Cardi B threw her microphone at concertgoers, after a drink was thrown towards her as she was performing in Las Vegas. Video footage posted on social media showed the incident taking place.

Local police have since confirmed a report has been filed by an audience member, who was "struck by an item that was thrown from the stage".

Police did not mention Cardi B in their statement, but the address on the incident report matches the location where she was performing.

Music stars, including Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha and Drake, have also recently been struck by objects thrown onstage during live performances.

