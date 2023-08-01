An estimated $1 billion lottery jackpot is up for grabs in the US on Tuesday night, giving players a chance to massively profit from a months-long unlucky streak.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, meaning it has rolled over again and again until it grown to the seventh-largest in US history, equating to £820 million.

Tuesday night's drawing will be the 30th since someone last won the jackpot.

Why has the jackpot got so high?

It's a combination of poor luck and terrible odds, as the chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.

The odds of winning smaller prizes, ranging from $2 (£1.55) to $1 million (£780,000), are significantly better.

But the hefty prize is also down to rising interest rates.

While the jackpot on offer is $1.05 billion (£820 million) nearly all winners tend to go for an option where they're paid around half that amount.

The full jackpot will only go to one winner if they choose to collect their earnings through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years.

But nearly all jackpot winners opt for a lump sum payout, which for Tuesday night's drawing would be an estimated $527.9 million (£412.4 million).

The lump sum is the cash that a winner has actually won.

This is where the higher interest rates become a factor, because the higher the interest rate, the larger the annuity can grow over three decades.

The US is in the midst of a remarkable run of interest rate increases, with the Federal Reserve raising a key rate 11 times in 17 months.

That higher rate enables a roughly $500 million lump sum prize to be advertised as a jackpot of about twice that size.

So the sole winner of Tuesday night's Mega Millions could choose a lump sum of an estimated $527.9 million or an initial annuity payment of about $15.8 million (£12.35 million).

Those annuity payments would continue annually, and every year they would get a little larger until the final check would pay out about $65.1 million (£50 million).

By the end of the 30-year-period, the annuity payout would be roughly double the lump sum payout.

In both cases, the winnings would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Tuesday night's drawing is inching closer to the longest Mega Millions jackpot drought, which reached 37 drawings from September 18, 2020, to January 22, 2021.

The longest jackpot run was for a Powerball prize that stretched over 41 drawings and ended with a record $2.04 billion (£1.59 billion) prize on November 7, 2022.

