China floods: 11 dead and 27 missing in Beijing after days of rain

Eleven people are dead and 27 are missing following days of heavy rain and flooding in the mountains surrounding Beijing, according to China's state media.

The days of downpours have lead to thousands of people fleeing their homes, train stations being closed and people being evacuated from schools and gyms, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday.

Homes have been flooded, roads torn apart and cars piled into stacks, in the torrents of water.

July's high level of rainfall is very rare for Beijing, which usually has a moderate, dry climate.

People walk through a village damaged by floodwaters in the Mentougou District Credit: AP

Flooding in other parts of northern China that rarely see such large amounts of rain have led to scores of deaths.

While the natural disaster is an annual occurrence in parts of china, this year some northern regions have reported the worst floods in 50 years.

In early July, at least 15 people were killed by floods in the southwestern region of Chongqing.

Some 5,590 people in the far northwestern province of Liaoning had to be evacuated.

Residents walk near a vehicle washed away by flood waters in the Mentougou district on the outskirts of Beijing. Credit: AP

In the central province of Hubei, rainstorms have trapped residents in their vehicles and homes.

People living in Beijing have been told, by the city's flood control authority, to stay indoors and not go into work as the rainstorms have continued to grip the capital since Saturday.

A red alert was issued by Beijing officials, forecasting flooding along the Dashihe River in Fangshan district on Monday afternoon.

