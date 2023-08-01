Play Brightcove video

Report by Jossie Evans, ITV News' Here's the Story

Costa Coffee is facing calls for a boycott from some people over a Pride mural celebrating diversity and inclusion.

The image is from a design made for the company's Brighton and Hove store for LGBT+ Pride last year.

It was shared on Twitter and has since sparked calls for a boycott of the coffee chain.

The drawing depicts a trans-masculine person sipping a coffee topless.

The picture shows chest scars which are common among trans men (someone who is assigned female at birth but identifies and lives as a man) who opt to have top surgery.

Top surgery, or a double mastectomy, is a surgical procedure that removes breast tissue.

Children cannot get this kind of surgery in the UK.

Waiting lists for adults, referred through NHS gender identity services, stand at a minimum of five years for an initial appointment before further assessments and an eventual referral for surgery.

Since the image was shared #BoycottCostaCoffee has been trending on Twitter.

Critics say the inclusion of a person with chest scars puts children at risk by "glorifying and promoting" this type of surgery.

Others say the reaction to the image is transphobic and are using the hashtag to thank Costa Coffee for representing them and promoting inclusion.

Indeed, the company has defended the image.

In a statement, Costa Coffee told ITV News: "At Costa Coffee we celebrate the diversity of our customers, team members and partners.

"We want everyone that interacts with us to experience the inclusive environment that we create, to encourage people to feel welcomed, free and unashamedly proud to be themselves. The mural, in its entirety, showcases and celebrates inclusivity."