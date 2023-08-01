Donald Trump indicted over attempts to overturn 2020 election result

Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges relating to his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The former US President has been charged with conspiracy to defraud the US, witness tampering, and conspiracy against the rights of citizens in an effort to overturn 2020 election result.

The new indictment comes from special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation which centres on whether Trump tried to prevent the transfer of power before and during the riot that took place at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

ITV News' crew was the only news organisation inside the Capitol at the time of the riots on January 6, 2021 - watch the full report below

Play Brightcove video

Despite the slate of criminal charges, Trump remains the favourite to win the Republican nomination and is currently polling around the same as current President Joe Biden, who is a Democrat.

It is likely the legal and political calendars could combine next year with Trump due to face federal charges in May in Miami, weeks before the Republican convention to pick their candidate.

More to follow...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...