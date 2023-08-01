The door of the house where an eight-month pregnant Sharon Tate was murdered by members of the Manson Family cult is up for auction in the US.

The white cottage-style front door currently has a highest bid of $25,000 (£19,610) from seven bids, after expecting to fetch between $2,000-$4,000.

It belonged to the property where pregnant actress Tate and five others, including her unborn child, were murdered by members of the Manson family in August 1969.

Tate was killed alongside her ex-fiance and celebrity hairstylist Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski, and Steven Parent.

The door to the home of 10050 Cielo Drive, California. Credit: Julien's Auctions

She was married to Polish film director Roman Polanksi - who was working in London when the murders occurred - and an alternate version of events where Manson's plan was thwarted and Tate lived happily was recently depicted in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

All five perpetrators - Charles "Tex" Watson, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, Leslie Van Houten, and Charles Manson himself - were sentenced to death, but when the Supreme Court of California overturned the death penalty, the sentences were commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

After completion, the home on Cielo Drive, California, was occupied by French actress Michele Morgan, sold to Dr Hartley Dewey and his wife Louise, then later, in the early 1960s, sold again to talent manager Rudolph Altobelli.

Under Altobelli's ownership, the home was rented out to stars such as Cary Grant, Terry Melcher and Candice Bergen, Mark Lindsday of Paul Revere and the Raiders, and in February of 1969, recently married Polanski and Tate.

After being occupied by Altobelli again for nearly two decades, the home found its final resident in 1992 when Nine Inch Nails member Trent Reznor rented it.

Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate married in 1968. Credit: AP

Reznor created an at-home studio dubbed "Le Pig" - a reference to when Manson family member Susan Atkins wrote "Pig" in the blood of the dead actress on the front of the door during the 1969 murders.

Reznor recorded the album and lived in the home until having a conversation with Tate's younger sister, Debra, in which he realised the situation's gruesomeness.

In a later interview, Reznor confessed he cried after speaking to Debra.

"She lost her sister from a senseless, ignorant situation that I don't want to support," he said.

"When she was talking to me, I realized for the first time, 'What if it was my sister?' I thought, 'F*** Charlie Manson.

"I don't want to be looked at as a guy who supports serial-killer bulls***.' I went home and cried that night."

Reznor moved out in December of 1993, taking with him the front door as a souvenir, before installing it at the front of his studio in New Orleans, Louisiana, where it remained until the property was abandoned.

