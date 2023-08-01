India: 16 workers killed after crane collapses at construction site

Play Brightcove video

Footage from the National Disaster Response Force shows the mangled debris in the aftermath of the collapse

At least 16 people have died after a crane being used to construct a bridge collapsed in western India.

The death toll was confirmed by the country's National Disaster Response Force on Tuesday.

Television footage showed the collapsed crane on the ground as rescue workers looked for survivors near the site in Thane, a city just outside Mumbai.

At least three people who were injured were rushed to a hospital.

The crane was reportedly used to install precast box girders while building a bridge.

Indian prime minster Narendra Modi expressed his condolences in a message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured,” his office said in a post.

