Migrants told they're moving to Bibby Stockholm amid safety concerns

By Nathan Lee and Lewis Denison

Asylum seekers set to be housed on a barge off the coast of Dorset have been warned they will soon be relocated to the Bibby Stockholm, amid concerns about the boat potentially being at risk of fire.

Those who received a letter from the Home Office, seen exclusively by ITV News, were told "your accommodation is changing and you will be moved to the Bibby Stockholm".

Plans to move the first 50 asylum seekers there this week were delayed after the Times reported serious fire safety concerns about the vessel, with fire service approval pending.

One migrant to receive the letter had been told travel arrangements were made for 9am on Tuesday morning but found out last night about delays to his relocation. He was not informed of any fire risks.

Rishi Sunak said Bibby Stockholm was going through a series of checks before it can house asylum seekers following a delay.

Speaking to broadcasters at the Great British Beer Festival in west London’s Olympia exhibition centre, the PM said: “All migrant accommodation has to go through a series of checks and inspections to make sure it complies with regulation, that’s what’s happening in this case.

“But let’s take a step back, this is ultimately about fairness. I don’t think it’s fair that British taxpayers are forking out six million quid a day to house illegal migrants in hotels – I want to put an end to that.”

The letter, which according to a charity in contact with asylum seekers was sent to "tens" of people, told recipients they are "not being detained under immigration powers, and this is not detention accommodation".

It added: “You are free to leave the site, but we would request that you sign in and out of the site when you leave and return."

The prime minister has been keen to use off-shore accommodation to house migrants instead of paying for expensive hotels but there has been intense local opposition.

Responding to reports of fire risks on the Bibby Stockholm, a Home Office spokesman said: “Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites and vessels will provide cheaper and more orderly, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats.

“The Bibby Stockholm is now undergoing final preparations to ensure it complies with all appropriate regulations before the arrival of the first asylum seekers in the coming weeks.

“In addition, the Home Office is working with stakeholders on a carefully structured plan to increase the number of asylum seekers at Wethersfield in a phased approach.”

The PM’s press secretary told reporters on Monday: “The Bibby Stockholm is currently undergoing final preparations including fire safety checks. That’s happening this week to ensure that it complies with all the appropriate regulations.”