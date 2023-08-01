Russia has accused Ukraine of mounting a drone attack on a Moscow building for the second time in three days.

The same building in Moscow city centre was damaged in a similar attack on Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said over the weekend that “the war is gradually coming back to Russian territory", but stopped short of taking responsibility for the attacks.

The Russian Defence Ministry said in the early hours of Tuesday that it shot down two Ukrainian drones outside Moscow and jammed another, sending it crashing into a skyscraper in Moscow's business hub and damaging the outside of the building.

IQ-Quarter, located 4.5 miles from the Kremlin, contains the offices of several government agencies, including, reportedly, the headquarters of Russia's Ministry for Economic Development.

Investigators examine the debris. Credit: AP

It wasn’t clear why the same building was hit twice in a row. In both incidents, the Russian military said the drones that hit the skyscraper were jammed before crashing.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties after Tuesday's incident.

Zelenskyy's advisor Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that Moscow “is rapidly getting used to a full-fledged war, which, in turn, will soon finally move to the territory of the ‘authors of the war’ to collect all their debts,” without confirming or denying Kyiv's involvement in the attack.

The Russian military also said that Kyiv's forces tried to attack two of its war ships in the Black Sea overnight, using maritime drones.

The jammed drone hit the 17th floor of the building. Credit: AP

Three drones targeted two patrol vessels 200 miles southwest of the Russian-controlled city of Sevastopol on the annexed Crimean peninsula, the Defence Ministry reported.

All three drones were destroyed, the report said.

The attacks on Moscow and Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, follow a deadly Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, a city in central Ukraine and Zelenskyy's hometown.

Monday's strike partially destroyed a residential building and killed at least six people, wounding dozens more.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...