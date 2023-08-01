US brewery uses unusual ingredient in beer - recycled shower water

By Elaine McCallig, ITV News Digital Content Producer

It may look like your typical pint of beer, but it has an unusual ingredient - recycled wastewater.

Epic OneWater Brew is made by recycling the water that ends up down the pipes of showers, sinks and washing machines from a 40-story luxury residential building in San Francisco.

Aaron Tartakovsky, the co-founder and chief executive of Epic Cleantec, the company that worked with Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company to create the beer, said that buildings globally use 14% of all potable water.

"Almost no buildings reuse that water - that’s what we’re trying to change.”

Fifteen Fifty, the luxury building the water is taken from, is designed to recycle 34,000 litres of greywater a day. And it's this treated greywater - collected from washing machines and showers - that was used to create the ale.

The beer is a Kölsch-style ale Credit: Epic Cleantec via CNN

The start-up began their recycled beer brewing project last September for attendees of a conference on sustainable building technologies. Some 7,000 cans were created using 7,500 litres of recycled water.

Although there may be some hesitance when it comes to cracking open a beverage containing treated wastewater, it is safe to drink.

Last year, Stanford University engineers said that recycled wastewater is not only potable - it may even be less toxic than other sources of water due to how extensively it is treated.

In June, Nasa said astronauts on the International Space Station managed to recycle 98% of their wastewater for the first time. Special dehumidifiers even captured moisture released into the cabin air from the crew's breath and sweat.

When it comes to making beverages, Tartakovsky acknowledged there is a certain "ick factor" to overcome.

"There’s a mental perception that recycled water is not as clean as other sources of water. But what I often remind people of is that all water on this planet is recycled," he told CNN.

"The water we are drinking today is the same water that was consumed by the dinosaurs millions of years ago.”

But the proof is in the pudding - or the pint glass. So what is the verdict?

"The biggest thing was, [the beer] tastes good," Devil's Canyon owner Chris Garrett told the New York Times.

Sadly for those keen to give it a try, the beer is not yet for sale as regulations in the US prohibit the use of recycled wastewater in beverages - but we may one day see these on our shelves.

