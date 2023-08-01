World Cup 2023: England face China in final group stage clash

England will face China in their final group stage match of the World Cup on Tuesday.

The Lionesses need just a point against the Asian Cup champions to clinch top spot in Group D.

But Sarina Wiegman's side will have to make do without key midfielder Keira Walsh, who was ruled out of at least this clash with an undisclosed knee problem.

England currently sit top of their group on six points, having defeated both Haiti and Denmark by 1-0 scorelines.

China, meanwhile, occupy third spot in Group D, tied on points and goal difference with Denmark, but having lost to the Danes in their opening match.

To guarantee progress to the knockout stages, China have to better Denmark's result against Haiti or, in the event both teams win, ensure they finish with a better goal difference.

The Lionesses last faced China in 2015, although England boss Wiegman did come up against Tuesday's opponents more recently as coach of her native Netherlands, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Speaking ahead of the game, Wiegman praised China as a "very well-organised" outfit.

England will be without injured midfielder Keira Walsh. Credit: PA

"I think it's a different team than it was two years ago. It's a different team, a different coach. They can play a direct style of play," she said.

Wiegman also gave an update on Barcelona midfielder Walsh, confirming the 26-year-old had not hurt her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in England's victory over Denmark and will remain at their Terrigal base camp for further assessments.

Asked if there was still hope Walsh could feature again in the World Cup, Wiegman said: "We are just now focusing on China, she's not available for China, let's just keep it that way so far."

England's World Cup clash versus China kicks off on Tuesday August 1 at 12pm BST and for UK residents will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX

