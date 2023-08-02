Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he and his wife of 18 years, Sophie, are separating.

The 51-year-old wrote on his Instagram on Wednesday: "Hi everyone. Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.

Justin Trudeau via Instagram. Credit: Instagram

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build.

"For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you."

Sophie and Justin Trudeau at the Queen's funeral in September. Credit: AP

Trudeau first met Sophie Grégoire when they were both children growing up in Montreal.

They married in 2005 and have three children together, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

