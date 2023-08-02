Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces separation from wife Sophie
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he and his wife of 18 years, Sophie, are separating.
The 51-year-old wrote on his Instagram on Wednesday: "Hi everyone. Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.
"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build.
"For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you."
Trudeau first met Sophie Grégoire when they were both children growing up in Montreal.
They married in 2005 and have three children together, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.
