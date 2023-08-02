The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have teamed up with a US-based charity to feature in a video surprising various young people with a personal phone call.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rang some of the 26 recipients of the first Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund (RTYPF) and offered them their congratulations from their Californian home.

The fund is described as "a first of its kind philanthropic initiative aimed at supporting youth and intergenerational led organisations".

They rang as representatives of The Archewell Foundation. Credit: Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund

The couple’s Archewell Foundation is a founding member of the initiative, which has a number of aims including shaping the “tech ecosystem to safeguard human rights” and “mitigating the harmful impacts of technology in communities”.

The video, posted to RTYPF's website, shows Meghan telling one recipient: "Thank you for all the work you're doing - it's huge, you're making an enormous impact."

The clip also shows the couple mention their children - Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

Harry told one winner: "Thank you for everything you do. Our kids especially are incredibly grateful."

While Meghan, holding a mobile phone between the two, added: "They don't know it yet, but they will."

One young person featured can heard saying: "I can't believe that I'm speaking with you both right now."

The fund raised 2 million US dollars (£1.6m) from backers and awarded amounts ranging from 25,000 dollars (£19,700) to 200,000 dollars (£157,000) — based on the stage of the organisation and funding needs.

The recipients will work on a range of innovative projects, including responsible use of artificial intelligence; improving education access; leveraging platforms to address social and environmental challenges and promoting the safety and well-being of online communities.

It comes just weeks after Buckingham Palace's annual Sovereign Grant report showed that the couple have officially moved out of Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate.

The cottage remains vacant and a palace official confirmed that Harry and Meghan had “only just left” and packed up their things.

Listen to the latest Royal news listen to our podcast, The Royal Rota...