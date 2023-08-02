Punishments for first time offenders who commit low-level crimes like shoplifting could soon be as small as a police warning, rather than a court-imposed sanction.

A draft code of practice has been published by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), which - subject to consultation - will provide guidance to police and prosecutors on how to deal with minor crimes.

Justice minister Damian Hinds said the government was seeking to simplify the current system used by police to impose sanctions, known as Out of Court Disposals (OOCD), because it had grown "unwieldy and has led to inconsistencies" in punishments.

He said changes will "better nip lower-level criminality in the bud and guarantee the most serious offenders always face the full glare of the courtroom".

New guidance on how to use OOCDs will allow police to use two types of caution.

How will the new police cautions work?

The draft code of practice will aim to provide stricter guidance on when and how police use OOCDs as part of the two-tier caution system introduced last year, the MoJ said.

Both types of caution must be issued with one or more meaningful conditions focusing on rehabilitation or direct restitution to the victim or the wider community.

Diversionary Caution - this is the upper-tier warning. If the conditions attached are breached, the offender could be prosecuted for the original offence and receive a court-imposed punishment

Community Caution - this is the lower-tier. A breach of conditions can result in a financial penalty and non-compliance with conditions could also result in a court fine but not a prosecution

Offenders must admit their offence to be eligible for the new cautions, meaning they accept responsibility for their actions and engage with their punishment, the department said.

Punishments could include targeted unpaid work such as cleaning up graffiti, drug treatment courses or a compensation payment to the victim.

Which low-level crimes could result in out-of-court punishments?

Police will be given a list of summary offences – which can be proceeded against without a jury – for which first-time offenders should receive a caution instead of being sent to court.

Offences on that list could include:

Personal drugs offences

Antisocial behaviour

Criminal damage

Minor theft

Assault as self defence

More serious crimes such as possessing an offensive of bladed weapon will be excluded, the MoJ said.

