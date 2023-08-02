Lizzo and her production company are being sued over allegations of sexual harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment by three former dancers.

The star is also accused of "fat shaming" a dancer, despite being well known for the body positive messages behind her songs.

The complaint, filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, was brought against the About Damn Time singer, real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson, and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc (BGBT).

It also highlights alleged behaviour from Shirlene Quigley, the captain of Lizzo’s dance team.

The three dancers – Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez – claim they were subject to sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations.

Ms Davis and Ms Williams were eventually fired, while Ms Rodriguez resigned over the “appalling behaviour”, according to West Coast Employment Lawyers, who are representing them.

Part of the lawsuit tells of a trip to Amsterdam’s red light district, in February 2023, where performers feared they would lose their jobs unless they went on nights out.

Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, Credit: AP

One visit to a club named Bananenbar allegedly resulted in Lizzo leading a chant pressuring Davis to touch the breasts of one of the venue's nude performers, the filing states.

“Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed,” the complaint read.

The Grammy-winning US singer is known for championing body positivity and inclusivity in her music, with her plus-sized performers hired through her reality show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

Lizzo is also accused of calling out Davis for her weight gain after accusing her of not being committed to her role.

She then later berated and fired her “on the spot” after she recorded a meeting because of a health condition, it is alleged.

Lizzo also “hurled expletives” at her dancers and acted “aggressively” towards Ms Williams by “cracking her knuckles (and) balling her fists”, the complaint stated.

After being fired, Ms Davis was allegedly kept in a room while a member of the security team searched her phone.

Elsewhere, it was claimed Lizzo told dancers they were “not performing up to par" and repeatedly accused them "of drinking alcohol before shows even though the dance cast had never partaken in such a practice”.

This led to several dancers being required to re-audition for their spots under “brutal” criteria with the possibility of firing, according to the lawsuit.

Lizzo performing with her dancers. Credit: AP

The alleged behaviour of Ms Quigley was also noted during the suit.

Ms Quigley is said to have shared “inappropriate” details about her own sexual habits and often engaged “unprompted” in her “party trick” of performing oral sex on a banana.

It was claimed she had often “pushed” her Christian beliefs on members of the dance group and made them feel “uncomfortable”.

The court filing claims Quigley referred to Davis as a “non-believer" and told co-workers that “no job and no one will stop me from talking about the Lord.”

It is not made clear in the lawsuit whether Lizzo knew of allegations made against Ms Quigley.

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly…

“…while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralising,” said Ron Zambrano, lawyer for the dancers.

Representatives for Lizzo have been approached for comment.

