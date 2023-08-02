Rape suspect Nicholas Rossi, who has been accused of faking his own death and hiding in the UK, can be extradited to the US, a court has ruled.

Rossi, 35, is wanted in the US in connection with alleged offences including rape.

He was arrested in Scotland in December 2021, but authorities first had to prove he was the wanted fugitive rather than Arthur Knight.

Rossi claimed to be an Irish orphan and a victim of mistaken identity.

In a hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, Sheriff Norman McFadyen ruled Rossi can now be extradited to the US after a previous ruling in November found he was not Arthur Knight.

Sheriff McFadyen said he would now send the extradition request to Scottish ministers to make the final decision.

Rossi appeared at the court on Wednesday by video link after claiming to be unwell.

He was bent over at the waist, dressed in a green jumper and did not show his face.

When asked if he is Rossi, he did not answer.

Rossi’s lawyer Mungo Bovey KC attempted to delay proceedings and asked for Rossi to be excused.

Nicholas Rossi has used a wheelchair since being released from hospital. Credit: PA

Sheriff McFadyen suggested Rossi had attended court by videolink "voluntarily", but in an angry outburst Rossi said he had been brought before the camera by "physical force" and he called the sheriff "a disgrace to justice."

During a week-long hearing in June, Rossi wore what appeared to be a black legal gown and a yarmulke – a hat worn by Orthodox Jewish men.

Questioned about his dress in court, Rossi claimed the gown was actually called a bekishe, an overcoat also worn by Orthodox Jewish men.

The fugitive converted to Judaism while in HMP Edinburgh, where he has been held since 2022.

This final hearing was adjourned from July 12 following delays in court proceedings due to issues with transport from HMP Edinburgh as well as interruptions by Rossi, who attempted to dismiss his counsel Mr Bovey on two occasions.

Giving evidence in his defence, Rossi claimed he was unable to raise his arms above his head because he was too unwell.

He said the reason he used a wheelchair was because the muscles in his legs had been so badly atrophied that he is unable to walk or support himself.

Multiple doctors have said there is nothing significantly wrong with Rossi's physical or mental health, with one saying his legs are "strong and athletic."

A GP also told the court she saw a video appearing to be of Rossi kicking open a door and kicking a prison officer in the face, despite using a manual wheelchair in prison.

Who is Nicholas Rossi?

Rossis was born Nicholas Alahverdian on July 11 1987, in Rhode Island, in the US.

When he was eight years old, he was adopted by his mum's new husband, changing his surname to Rossi.

He had a turbulent childhood and lived with his family until he was a teenager.

He was then moved around by the Department for Children, Youth and Families - where he claims he was abused.

Nicholas Rossi with his wife Miranda Knight. Credit: PA

He later campaigned for child welfare reform.

In 2008, while living in Ohio, Rossi sexually assaulted a young woman at a college campus after meeting online.

That conviction ultimately linked Rossi to two rapes in the state of Utah, but other victims from Rhode Island and Ohio have spoken out about their experiences of the man.

In December 2019, media and friends in Rhode Island began receiving calls from Rossi to say he was dying of cancer.

Rossi was identified by his tattoos.

Nicholas Rossi allegedly died of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma on February 29, 2020. An obituary appeared on his website, seemingly written by himself.

In reality, it is believed he moved to the UK in 2017 where he adopted his Irish orphan story.

GP records from the UK showed he'd used the name Nicholas Brown, then Nicholas Knight Brown, followed by Arthur Winston Knight Brown, and most recently omitting Brown.

On top of the criminal cases he faces in Utah, Police in Essex have confirmed they want to question Rossi over claims he raped a woman in the UK.

Rossi was caught when he was admitted to hospital in Glasgow in October 2021 with Covid-19.

Interpol traced him while he was in intensive care and identified him by his tattoos.

While defending his case Rossi claimed he was tattooed while in a coma in the hospital.

