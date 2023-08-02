By Lily Ford, ITV News Multimedia Producer

Global superstar Taylor Swift has reportedly given every single member of the Eras tour crew bonuses totalling over $55 million (£43.2m), including £77,500 each to her truck drivers.

From the dancers and musicians to sound technicians and caterers, no staff member was left unawarded for their hard work on the enormously popular international tour.

Around 50 of her production truck drivers were given $100,000 (£77,500) each, according to US outlet TMZ.

The concert is a three-hour long spectacle, documenting the 33-year-old's musical journey, meaningful relationships, and rise to worldwide fame through some of the decade's best-selling songs.

Swift is set to play six sold-out shows at California's SoFi Stadium from Thursday night.

Gigs at venues across the UK for 2024 - including London, Cardiff, Liverpool, and Edinburgh - have already sold out.

An estimated 750,076 tickets were available for the UK tour.

Fans complained online about being 37,000th in the queue on Ticketmaster, and approximately 75% of those who registered did not manage to nab one.

Taylor Swift has been touring the US this year. Credit: AP

