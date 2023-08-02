Jamaica has knocked out Brazil from the Women's World Cup after their team was forced to crowdfund their journey to the competition.

Wednesday's 0-0 draw meant Brazil did not progress from the group stage for the first time since 1995.

The game also ended Brazilian great Marta’s World Cup career.She holds the all-time scoring record with 17 goals at the World Cup but couldn’t add to her tally on her sixth trip to the global tournament.

Jamaica shut out France, Panama and Brazil in consecutive games to finish second in Group F behind the French.

Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson said after the game: "It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life.

"To be able to do this is unbelievable to just watch it, while I’m alive. I thank the girls for doing this for the country. The country should be proud."In addition to being ranked well below both Brazil and France, Jamaica progressed despite the financial struggles it faced before the tournament.These difficulties resulted in Jamaica receiving support from fans through crowdfunding due to inadequate support from its government.

The team raised almost £80,000 through two fundraisers.

The first fundraiser was established by Sandra Phillips-Brower, the mother of midfielder Havana Solaun.

The other was set up by the Reggae Girlz Foundation.

A statement put out be several players pointed out the issues with the current funding for the women's team.

They said there was subpar "planning, transportation, accommodations, training conditions, compensation, communication, nutrition and accessibility to proper resources."

They also said they had not received their "contractually agreed upon compensation" several times.

The game saw Brazil become more aggressive over time but they struggled to really threaten Jamaica's goal.

Despite two better chances in stoppage time, the Brazilians could not break through Jamaica's defence.

The draw means the Reggae Girlz advance to the Round of 16 in their second Women’s World Cup.Jamaica advances to play the winner of Group H next week in Adelaide, with Colombia or Germany the most likely to come out on top.

