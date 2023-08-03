Amazon workers stage biggest walkout in company's UK history

Retail giant Amazon is experiencing the "biggest day of industrial disruption in its [UK] history", according to union GMB, with staff striking in two huge distribution warehouses.

Over a thousand workers from two sites are expected to walkout over four days, with staff in Rugeley striking on August 3 and 4 and in Coventry on August 4 and 5.

It marks a year since Amazon workers at the Coventry site began their campaign of industrial action over what they say was an inadequate pay rise offer.

In response, dozens of workers at the site began to unionise, joining GMB, for the first time in the company's UK history.

Days lost to strikes by Amazon this year will have reached 26, once this round of walkouts is complete.

The number of workers which have unionised and gone on strike is a tiny proportion of those part of Amazon's huge UK workforce but GMB says the movement will spread beyond the 1,100 staff members said to be walking out this week.

Rachel Fagan, GMB Senior Organiser, said: "One year ago, Amazon workers downed tools in disgust after managers announced one of the world’s wealthiest companies would be offering a pay rise of just 35p.

“Twelve months on and Amazon is now facing the biggest week of industrial action in the company’s history – across two sites."

She added: "This industrial action will spread further: it’s clear the fight for workers’ rights at Amazon is only just beginning."

Amazon hits back

Amazon insists its offers "competitive wages and benefits", with the starting wage standing between £11 and £12 per hour - higher than the UK minimum wage.

A spokesperson told ITV News the company has always and continues to regularly review and increase Amazon hourly employee wages.

In a statement, they said: “We regularly review our pay to ensure we offer competitive wages and benefits. In less than a year, our minimum pay has risen by 10% and by more than 37% since 2018.

"We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities.

"These are just some of the reasons people want to come and work at Amazon, whether it’s their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity for them to advance their career.”

Will strikes hit delivery services?

The spokesperson said there are so few striking in comparison to those still in work, meaning deliveries are expected to run as normal.

When asked what impact today's strikes in Rugely might have on deliveries, the spokesperson said "none".

And looking ahead to strikes beginning later this week, he said: "There will be no disruption to customers. Our Coventry site does not directly serve customer orders.”