The criminal battery investigation into Cardi B after she threw a microphone at a fan while performing in Las Vegas has been dropped, her lawyers have said.

The rapper's legal team released a statement to US outlet TMZ which said: "This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Deptartment, that as a result of their investigation, there will be no charges against Cardi."

A concertgoer had filed a report with police after Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, threw her microphone into the crowd on Saturday.

CNN previously reported that Cardi B was performing at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas over the weekend, when an audience member threw a drink toward the stage, as seen in video footage posted to social media.

In the clip, the rapper is seen getting splashed with liquid from the cup while performing her 2018 hit song Bodak Yellow.

Cardi B quickly reacted by throwing her microphone into the audience as security guards rushed to the stage and into the crowd.

The 30-year-old is known for hit songs inlcuding WAP and I Like It, and shares two children with Migos rapper Offset.

