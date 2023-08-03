Donald Trump is expected to appear in court on Thursday to answer to charges that he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The newest charges - Trump's third criminal indictment this year - centre on the tumultuous events of 6 January 2021 when rioters attempted to stage an insurrection at the US Capitol building.

He is expected to plead not guilty when he appears at the E. Barrett Prettyman courthouse in Washington DC at 4pm local time (9pm BST).

Metal barriers were put up around the courthouse overnight and a large security operation is expected.

On Wednesday, police searched senate office buildings near the US Capitol after a 911 call warned of a possible active shooter. It was a false alarm.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the cause of the alert “may have been a bogus call.”

US Capitol Police officers responded to a 911 call claiming there was an active shooter in Washington, but it was a false alarm. Credit: AP

Barricades were put up outside the courthouse overnight. Credit: AP

Trump faces four charges including conspiracy to defraud the US government and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

The former president was the only person charged in the case, though prosecutors referenced six co-conspirators, mostly lawyers, they say he plotted with.

Trump has since called for his case to be moved out of Washington DC as he claims it is "impossible to get a fair trial in Washington which is 95% anti-Trump".

He instead called for the "fake case" to be moved to an "impartial venue", suggesting the "politically unbiased nearby state of West Virginia".

"This indictment is all about election interference," Trump claimed in a statement on his social media website Truth Social.

Trump hopes to run in the 2024 presidential race. Credit: AP

This is the third criminal case brought against Trump in the last six months.

He was charged in New York with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to a porn actor during the 2016 presidential campaign.

He was also charged with 40 felony counts in Florida, accusing him of illegally retaining classified documents at his Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago, and refusing government demands to give them back.

He has pleaded not guilty in both those cases, which are set for trial next year.

Prosecutors in Georgia are expected to announce charges in the coming weeks following a probe into efforts to subvert election results in that state.

Trump's lawyer John Lauro has said in television interviews that Trump's actions were protected by the First Amendment right to free speech and that he relied on the advice of lawyers.

US Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith said that he was seeking a speedy trial, though Lauro has said he intends to slow the case down so that the defense team can conduct its own investigation.

The arraignment will be handled before US Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadyaha, who joined the bench last year.

But going forward, the case will be presided over by US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, an appointee of President Barack Obama who has stood out as one of the toughest punishers of the Capitol rioters.

Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest stories of the day? Here's What You Need To Know...